This One Has A Sporting Chance

No Flat racing in the UK or Ireland this Sunday so we head back to the jumps where you would have to think you will get a good run for your money out of Neil King’s Sporting Ace in the 4.00pm at Plumpton. Always the bridesmaid never the bride this season with six second places and a third from seven starts since last November you could say he deserves a second success after the one victory over hurdles at Warwick last May, and I think today could be his day.

If he can get near to the head of affairs a little earlier round Plumpton he may be able to fend his challengers off but whatever happens, it will be a surprise if he fails to hit the places.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sporting Ace 4.00pm Plumpton 4/1 most bookmakers