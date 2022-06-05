Thumbs Up For Varian Runner At Wetherby

Kind Gesture was all the rage on her debut at Nottingham last month when sent off the 13/8f in a field of nine, but she hasn’t read the script and came home three-quarter length second to the second favourite, who had the benefit of racecourse experience.

Weakening late on over the mile plus that day, the daughter of Decorated Knight is dropped back in trip this evening, and that may be all she needs to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kind Gesture 5.50pm Wetherby 11/10 all bookmakers