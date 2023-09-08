Tropic Can Prove Too Hot.

Tropical Island could not have got much closer last time out when she went under by a short head at Ripon in a Class Two Novice, with the third another short head away in one of the most exciting finishes of the season.

She sticks to the same trip for her handicap debut this afternoon under William Buick (an eye-catching jockey booking) and has to have a decent chance of a second success dropping in grade to this Class Three Nursery.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Wn Tropical Island 3.15pm York 85/40 Paddy Power and Betfair