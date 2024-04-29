The Race for the Euro 2024 Golden Boot

The title races in Germany, Italy, France and Spain have pretty much drawn to a close. Bayer Leverkusen thrilled everybody to end Bayern Munich’s 12-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga, while Inter Milan claimed the Scudetto for the second time in four years. Paris Saint Germain have claimed Ligue 1 once again and there is no stopping Real Madrid from winning La Liga. Meanwhile, England’s title race between Manchester City and Arsenal looks to be going down to the wire.

No matter whether it’s the reigning champion Blues or the Gunners that claim the crown, one thing that is for certain is that all eyes are already turning towards the summer and UEFA Euro 2024. The opening game of the tournament is less than two months away, with hosts Germany facing off against Scotland at the Allianz Arena in the opening game. Over the following months, the continent’s 24 finest nations will battle it out to be crowned European Champions in Berlin on July 14th.

With everyone talking about who will win the tournament, we decided to take a look at the Golden Boot instead. OddsChecker provides a platform to check who the favourite players to be the top goalscorer are at Euro 2024, and if you were to do that, you would see the following three superstars. But which of them will claim the coveted award?

Kylian Mbappé – 11/2

Kylian Mbappé is arguably the finest footballer on the planet at present. The French wonderkid, who burst onto the scene by winning Ligue 1 with Monaco, before terrorising defenders en route to winning the World Cup in 2018, has seamlessly transitioned into a global superstar. His blistering pace, clinical finishing, and ability to perform on the grandest stages have already seen him lead Les Bleus to back-to-back World Cup finals and now he will be among those to display his brilliance on the continental stage as well.

Three years ago, Mbappe was made the scapegoat as the French crashed out in the second round of the Euros when he missed the crucial spot kick as Switzerland progressed at their expense. That will fuel him this summer and his revenge tour may well culminate with both the Golden Boot and a Euros winners medal to boot.

Harry Kane – 6/1

Over the last decade, Harry Kane has developed a reputation as one of the most lethal strikers in world football. His remarkable consistency, coupled with an all-rounded ability to score from practically anywhere, makes him a nightmare for defenders. This term he has rained down goals once more. However, Kane has been mocked by fans as his arrival in Munich has coincided with the Bavarians missing out on the Meisterschale for the first time in over a decade.

The England captain’s leadership on the pitch has played a pivotal role in his country’s recent resurgence as a football powerhouse. Having tasted the agony of narrowly missing out on major international honours at both Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup, Kane will be more motivated than ever to lead England to glory, aiming to do so by capturing the Golden Boot along the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 12/1

He may well have been exiled to Saudi Arabia in the twilight years of his career, but Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the sands of time. At 39, most players would have hung up their boots, but the former Real Madrid sensation’s thirst for success remains unquenched. He scored the most goals out of anyone on the planet throughout 2023 and his ten goals during Euro 2024 qualification was the second most of anybody.

With a trophy-laden career that includes leading Portugal to Euro 2016 glory, CR7 will be eager to add another chapter to his legacy. And if that wasn’t enough, his Portuguese team won all ten qualifiers, conceding just two goals in the process. They could well be the outsiders for glory this summer.