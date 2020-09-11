Class-dropping Infrastructure taken to collect at Chester

Now dropped in class, Infrastructure is a strong fancy to get back to winning ways in the 1m 4f handicap at Chester today (5.10).

This Martyn Meade trained five-year-old was last successful in a class 3 contest over an extended 1m 4f at this venue in July of last year when keeping on well to beat Lunar Jet by 1 1/4 lengths off a mark of 90.

He went on post two solid efforts, finishing third in a class 3 at Newmarket off 92 and a 1/2 length third of 17 to Eddystone Rock in a competitive class 2 at York off the same rating.

Infrastructure got up to 94 for the latter and failed to trouble the judge in two subsequent runs last year in class 2 contests.

He has had just one run this season and shaped as if needing it when a plugging on third of six to Gifts Of Gold in a class 2 at Chelmsford.

Infrastructure looks sure to come on a bundle for that and now drops into class 3 company in which he has won twice and been placed on two occasions in five starts.

It makes him a big player in this of what looks a fair mark of 93 on the pick of his form. He also ran well on his sole previous visit here when runner-up – so the track clearly suits.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Infrastructure (11/4 generally available – use BOG firms)