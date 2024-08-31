IT wasn’t just the fans who enjoyed BYB 30 in Cardiff!

The fighters had a great time as well.

In the days since our first show in the Welsh capital, three fighters have pledged their future to BYB Extreme Europe.

Welsh knockout specialists Dan Lerwell and Gareth Williams have both signed contract extensions and Carl ‘One Shot’ Craig sees his future with us as well.

Craig almost shocked former UFC fighter Jack Marshman in one of the craziest one-round wars you are ever likely to see.

What a fight that was and that’s more for fighters and fans to look forward to in the coming months.

We have added a real heavyweight collision to BYB 32 in Leeds on October 12.

Kamil Sokolowski and George Taylor both have 2-0 records and have yet to hear the final bell.

Kamil has yet to hear the bell for the second round!

Both will be fighting in the trigon for the first time as well so there will be nowhere for them to hide.

I can’t imagine that fight being anything other than exciting for the fans in Leeds and millions more tuning in around the world.

Top of the bill at the John Charles Centre for Sport features local hero Scott McHugh facing unbeaten Liam Rees.

Scott was recently added to the Hall of Fame, hard-earned recognition for his service to the sport over the last six years.

Scott has won world honours at flyweight and bantamweight, but Liam won’t care about his reputation.

He has his own career to think of and can take it to the next level by beating Scott in Leeds.

You must have seen the photos of Dorian Darch’s ear after his fight in Cardiff?

The photos went everywhere and only a week or so after suffering that injury, Dorian is looking for another fight!

He’s called for a clash with bad boy Eric Olsen in the trigon and we will see if we can make that happen.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown