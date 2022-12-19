Worth A Minimum Bet – Or More.

Ludlow seem pretty confident they will get the go ahead this afternoon and if that is the case I will be backing Minniemum each way in the 1.50pm and am happy to do so.

Trainer Henry Daly knows exactly the sort needed to take this having won the race in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2017, and in the daughter of Telescope he has a lively contender once again.

Third last time out at Uttoxeter over two miles, she was outpaced early before running on too late, but the big step up in trip looks perfect for her here, and I am really hoping for a huge effort.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Minniemum 1.50pm Ludlow 8/1 Bet365