First of all, Happy New Year to every supporter of BKB™!

We had a great 2023 – and are gearing up for an even better 2024.

I know fans are looking forward to BKB 36 on January 27 because plenty of tickets for the show over the festive spell.

BKB 36 is heading for a sell out and I know that many of you are looking forward to seeing the rematch between Scott McHugh and Tony Lafferty for the world bantamweight championship.

The fight is being talked about a lot on social media and if you want to know why, watch the first fight between them!

That was on BKB 13 back in September, 2018.

If you want to know just how good that fight was, subscribe to BKB Pass and watch it on there.

That fight was actually Scott’s debut for us and he showed great character to get in there with Tony and then get off the floor and push him all the way.

Both fighters have come a long way in the five and a bit years since that first fight.

Both have won British titles and Scott has fought in the States as well.

We haven’t seen Tony box since he won the British title by outpointing Reece Murray in December, 2022.

Fans have been asking me – and Tony himself –when he will be back and now they have their answer.

I know Tony is determined to be the first Scot to be crowned world bareknuckle boxing champion and who knows, perhaps we will see Tony fight in Scotland sometime?

As you will have seen, we are taking a show to the Midlands in March and we are planning to put on shows across the UK in 2024.

The Indigo at O2 Arena has been a great home for the sport for the past few years, but we have supporters across the UK who find it hard to get to London.

We want to reward them with shows closer to home, so keep reading this column and following us on social media for updates!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown