Twiston-Davies Goes Looking For A Donny Hat-Trick

Two suggestions this afternoon, both of them at Doncaster (so lets hope this storm gives them a miss), starting in the 1.40pm, with the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Zambella.

She won this race in 2021 and followed up in 2022, and although this may be her biggest test yet with Irish raider Limerick Lace rated 3lb her superior and getting 2lb in this contest, she returned at Aintree with a 17 length romp and can only strip fitter now. Add the yard being in good form which is always a positive, and she has every chance of landing the hat-trick – and our bets as well.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zambella 1.40pm Doncaster 15/8 most bookmakers