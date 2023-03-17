The Tote Rolls On After Some Lucky Punters Hit It Big On Wednesday

Wednesday’s Placepot at Cheltenham paid over £14K to 104 winning units and a bit of luck paid off big time for one happy punter Rick Trigg on Twitter: “One of our mates on the table copped the placepot from a lucky dip £14k oioi” / Twitter: and the pool will continue to attract the punters this weekend as well, with the full details listed below. Good luck to everyone who takes part and remember you can lose as well as win – but for a couple of quid a go we at the Daily Sport still think the Tote represents decent value.

Saturday’s Scoop6 is the last 6 ITV4 races, rollover amounts will depend on today’s results. There could also be a big Jackpot rollover at Uttoxeter tomorrow if it isn’t won today.

Scoop6

Saturday Scoop6 Races

1.50 Uttoxeter

2.05 Kempton

2.25 Uttoxeter

2.40 Kempton

3.00 Uttoxeter

3.35 Uttoxeter

Placepot Guarantees

Saturday – Uttoxeter £250,000

Sunday – Chepstow £100,000

Trifecta rollover race: 3.00 Uttoxeter – Midlands Grand National

Final rollover £6,704 and estimated net pool £30,000.

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

Uttoxeter: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35

Kempton: 14:05, 14:40

Thurles: 13:55

Fantasy races

Saturday 18th March

1.30 Kempton

1.50 Uttoxeter

2.05 Kempton

2.25 Uttoxeter

2.40 Kempton

3.00 Uttoxeter

3.35 Uttoxeter