The Tote Rolls On After Some Lucky Punters Hit It Big On Wednesday

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
23

Wednesday’s Placepot at Cheltenham paid over £14K to 104 winning units and a bit of luck paid off big time for one happy punter Rick Trigg on Twitter: “One of our mates on the table copped the placepot from a lucky dip £14k oioi” / Twitter: and the pool will continue to attract the punters this weekend as well, with the full details listed below. Good luck to everyone who takes part and remember you can lose as well as win – but for a couple of quid a go we at the Daily Sport still think the Tote represents decent value.

Saturday’s Scoop6 is the last 6 ITV4 races, rollover amounts will depend on today’s results. There could also be a big Jackpot rollover at Uttoxeter tomorrow if it isn’t won today. 

Scoop6 

Saturday Scoop6 Races 

1.50 Uttoxeter 

2.05 Kempton 

2.25 Uttoxeter 

2.40 Kempton 

3.00 Uttoxeter 

3.35 Uttoxeter 

Placepot Guarantees 

Saturday – Uttoxeter £250,000 

Sunday – Chepstow £100,000 

Trifecta rollover race: 3.00 Uttoxeter – Midlands Grand National  

Final rollover £6,704 and estimated net pool £30,000. 

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7: 

Saturday 

Uttoxeter: 13:50, 14:25, 15:00, 15:35 

Kempton: 14:05, 14:40 

Thurles: 13:55 

Fantasy races 

Saturday 18th March 

1.30 Kempton
1.50 Uttoxeter
2.05 Kempton
2.25 Uttoxeter
2.40 Kempton
3.00 Uttoxeter
3.35 Uttoxeter 

