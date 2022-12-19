Victory Could Be Ours At Plumpton

I won’t tip two horses at the same meeting at present, so we head off to Plumpton this afternoon where they seem supremely confident their card will get the go ahead. I am really hoping young Lorcan Murtagh goes on to a long and successful career, I know him quite well and can assure you we are talking about an articulate intelligent lad who is good fun to deal with and way above average in the saddle too, and when you take a glance at his recent rides from North to South, you will soon see he will travel anywhere for a decent ride and the chance to gain further experience.

This afternoon he heads off to Plumpton in Sussex for two rides for Harry Fry, and although I hope he wins on both, if I had to pick one, it would be Will Victory in the 1.25pm. Still a youngster at the age of six, she won three races in France before heading to Anthony Honeyball where she ran well without success before being moved to her current yard, and quickly followed a fifth at Hereford over two miles, with a very easy win at Sedgefield when stepped up to this trip.

She does have an added 9lb from the handicapper now which makes life more difficult, but I suspect there is improvement to come, and I will be cheering Lorcan home from the stands.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Will Victory 1.25pm Plumpton 9/4 all bookmakers