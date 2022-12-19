Absolutely Fabulous

One at a short price and one each way option this afternoon, though with Taunton frying my brain I have decide Fairyhouse is the more sensible meeting of choice. El Fabiolo is predicted to go off a fraction of odds-on ahead of the beginners chase at 11.35am, and in all honesty, that will do for me.

Trained by Willie Mullins and to be ridden by Paul Townend, the son of Spanish Moon looks a classy individual. Brought over to Ireland after an Auteuil third, he has had three runs over hurdles, with wins at Tramore and here at Punchestown sandwiching a neck second to Jonbon at Aintree, and if that isn’t solid form, I don’t know what is.

We do have to take his jumping on trust, but his trainer will not send him here if he isn’t ready to roll, and even at odds of 4/6 or thereabouts, I am happy to get involved.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 3pt Win El Fabiolo 11.35am Fairyhouse 4/9 most bookmakers (sorry)