Placepot Guarantees, Scoop6, Trifecta Rollover – A Busy Weekend For The Tote

September 20, 2024
Sean Trivass
Well last week’s Scoop6 saw four winning favourites, meaning we have 12 winning players going for the Bonus Fund of over £31,000 in the Ayr Gold Cup and I wish them all the very best of luck.
This week’s Scoop6 races are 

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 2.05 Newbury – 1m5f Hcap, 15 declared. 2.25 Ayr – 6f Ayr Silver Cup, 23 declared. 2.40 Newbury – 1m2f Hcap, 11 declared. 3.00 Ayr – 6f Grp3 Firth of Clyde, 13 declared. 3.15 Newbury – 6f Grp2 Mill Reef Stakes, 10 declared. 3.35 Ayr – 6f Ayr Gold Cup, 25 declared – tough to call but well worth a go to small stakes in the hope it is your lucky day.

Meanwhile, the Placepot Guarantees continue with £50,000 at Ayr this afternoon, £100,000 at Ayr & £50,000 at Newbury on Saturday, and another £50,000 from Plumpton on Sunday – and all we need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to collect a share.

Add in a trifecta rollover of £11474.60 (name the first three home in the correct order for the 3.35pm at Ayr Saturday), and there is a good enough reason to play to affordable stakes with The Tote this weekend – and good luck if you do.

