Placepot Guarantees, Scoop6, Trifecta Rollover – A Busy Weekend For The Tote

This week’s Scoop6 races are

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 2.05 Newbury – 1m5f Hcap, 15 declared. 2.25 Ayr – 6f Ayr Silver Cup, 23 declared. 2.40 Newbury – 1m2f Hcap, 11 declared. 3.00 Ayr – 6f Grp3 Firth of Clyde, 13 declared. 3.15 Newbury – 6f Grp2 Mill Reef Stakes, 10 declared. 3.35 Ayr – 6f Ayr Gold Cup, 25 declared – tough to call but well worth a go to small stakes in the hope it is your lucky day.

Meanwhile, the Placepot Guarantees continue with £50,000 at Ayr this afternoon, £100,000 at Ayr & £50,000 at Newbury on Saturday, and another £50,000 from Plumpton on Sunday – and all we need to do is find a horse to place in the first six races to collect a share.