Well-Handicapped Course Specialist Looks Worth A Bet At Pontefract

Very little racing to work with today but I have found three in with decent chances at Pontefract and see no good reason to bother to head elsewhere. Corinthian Knight won the 3.30pm this time last year and with four wins from six starts at the track, he seems to save his best for here.

Last time out he looked to be getting back to his best when a neck second at Carlisle and he is undoubtedly well-handicapped at his peak having won this off 92 last year, and racing off a massive 18lb less this afternoon.

Origintrail may be his biggest danger and is the one for the forecast, but I am happy enough with my suggestion to make him a win bet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Corinthian Knight 3.30pm Pontefract 3/1 Betfair and Paddy Power