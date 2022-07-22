Youngster Can Make The Most of His Weight In the 4.05pm at Pontefract

Three-year-olds do not have the best of records in this Listed race over a mile, but I am hoping that Alflaila can buck the trend and come home in front for trainer Owen Burrows and jockey Jim Crowley.

He seems to have come in to his own this year with a win at Ascot and a good second to Mighty Ulysses at Newmarket last time out, and although he is not as good on paper as Modern News, he gets a massive 11lb from his older rivals and that may make the Godolphin horse’s chances close to impossible.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Alflaila 4.05pm Pontefract 11/4 most bookmakers