Wilkins Looks A Good Thing In The Maiden

I cannot believe the odds against forecast for Wilkins ahead of the maiden at 4.40pm but anything like that sort of price will see me opening my wallet.

With the exception of the ex-Sir Michael Stoute trained Yakhabar, a once raced son of Ulysses who has his first start for Liam Bailey, it is hard to see a danger for the Lope De Vega gelding who has come home second at Redcar and third at Windsor on his only two starts.

He didn’t see out the ten furlongs last time but will be far happier back at the mile and although we all know there is no such thing as a banker, he does look the likeliest winner on a tricky afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 2pts Win Wilkins 4.40pm Pontefract 1/2 most bookmakers