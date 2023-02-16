Life Changing Money Up For Grabs With The Tote Placepot Guarantees This Weekend

Well last week saw more than their fair share of upsets with the gee gees, which saw odds-on shots out of the frame, and some lucky players cleaning up with their Placepot bets. I did suggest you either go with the favourites or against them if you wanted a bigger payout (via a higher risk) and thats the way it all panned out for some lucky folk, though sadly not myself!

This week we have Ascot on Saturday where a small field in race two makes life that bit more complicated, but with eight or more currently declared in races one three four and six “all” you need to do is find a horse that hits the frame in the first six races.

The Scoop6 has rolled over which means a starting pot of over £80,000 before we even place our bets, and with a mix of Ascot and Haydock life won’t be easy – but the easier it is, the more players you would need to share the money with! The ITV 7 includes a couple races on the all-weather from Lingfield so something for everyone this weekend, and if you cant resist (like me), we have £100,000 in the Placepot guaranteed from Newbury Sunday as well (all races and options listed below).

Placepot Guarantees

Saturday – Ascot £250,000

Sunday – Newbury £100,000

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £81,868

Bonus Fund rollover £18,403

Estimated combined pools of £140k on the day.

Saturday Scoop6 Races

2.25 Ascot – 3m Swinley Hcap Chase

2.40 Haydock – 3m4f Grand National Trial

3.00 Ascot – 2m3f Hcap Hdle

3.50 Haydock – 2m4f Hcap Chase

4.10 Ascot – 2m7f Hcap Hdle

4.25 Haydock – 3m Gd2 Nov Hdle

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday

2.05 Haydock

2.13 Lingfield

2.25 Ascot

2.40 Haydock

3.00 Ascot

3.12 Wincanton

3.35 Ascot

Fantasy races

Friday 17th Feb

All 7 from Kelso

Saturday 18th Feb

2.25 Ascot

2.40 Haydock

2.52 Gowran Park (Tote Fantasy Handicap Hurdle!)

3.00 Ascot

3.12 Wincanton

3.27 Gowran Park

3.35 Ascot

Sunday 19th Feb

1.40 Punchestown

2.10 Punchestown

2.40 Punchestown

3.00 Newbury

3.10 Punchestown

3.45 Punchestown

4.20 Punchestown