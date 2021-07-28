With The Andrew Balding Horses In Such Good Form, How can I resist?

Goodwood seems to be drying out rapidly so we are second guessing the going as things stand and that means we need to be a little bit more cautious.

If it does dry out then Mogul comes in to play in the 4.10pm but I am going to assume good to soft at best and if that is the case, Andrew Balding’s Alounak has a solid each way chance.

His stable are in excellent form in recent weeks which is a massive bonus, and although his last win was “only” a handicap he won at Haydock, he did it very easily, proving that he handles plenty of cut in the ground.

Don’t forget he was second to Fanny Logan in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes over this trip at Royal Ascot last season and although he has only just come back to form, a repeat of that run would probably be good enough here and at an each way price he is hard to let run unbacked.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Alounak 4.10pm Goodwood 11/1 BetVictor