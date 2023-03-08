Younger Mare May Have The Edge In Her Hat-Trick Bid

Sean Trivass
Four days to Cheltenham now, and most of us are like children awaiting Christmas, but before then we need to look at this Friday’s action, looking for another winner or two before the big ones.

Ruby Island looks interesting ahead of the 4.20pm at Ayr this afternoon and she may well find plenty of improvement for the step up in trip, but whether she can cope with Windtothelightning seems open to question. Another searching for the hat-trick, she won very easily at both Sedgefield and Market Rasen, and arrives here with a two wins from three over hurdles.

Only a five-year-old, it will be a shock if he doesn’t have even more to offer and he may well make it three from four here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Windtothelighning 4.20pm Ayr 6/4 Bet365

