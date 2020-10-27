Announcement

Daily Sport are aware of the current allegations online regarding certain photographers and booking agents and would like to categorically state that we are in no way involved in any of the aforementioned allegations nor do we condone anything that has been alleged.

Daily Sport have been and will continue to be one of the most respected brands with in the industry and the models, ring girls and promo girls safety and wellbeing has always been paramount to us.

In light of the above Daily Sport have severed all links to all of the freelance parties involved who have never directly been employed by Daily Sport at anytime.

Stay safe

DAILY SPORT LIMITED