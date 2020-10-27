Health officials left red faced after childs HAND WASHING poster was said to promote BUM SEX

UK public health officials have been left RED FACED and the tax payer over £1million out of pocket after the WINNING poster in a schools design a HAND WASHING poster competition winners design went VIRAL.

The poster concerned designed by 7yo Tommy from Stafford won the national competition and he was awarded a prize of his poster going into schools across the UK and him getting a years supply of hand sanitizer but the poster has now been RIDICULED online as critics say it promotes BUM SEX and was designed by PERVERTS.

Since the SAGA began health officials have recalled the posters and destroyed them all saying this was due to a printing error and a statement said “All posters will be in schools again very soon.”

One disgruntled parent took to social media saying “Well it this poster is about HAND WASHING? Then BUGGER me.”

Neither Tommy’s parents or the school concerned were available for comment.