Frisco Bay a fascinating contender on handicap bow

Judged on his pint form, Frisco Bay looks a fascinating contender now stepped back up in trip on handicap debut in the 3.05 at Bangor today.

This five-year-old had two starts between the flags over 3m in Ireland. In the first of those he finished a 14 length fourth of 10 to Hometown Boy at Durrow.

The winner has woe since under rules and also ran well when chasing home the smart McFabulous at Market Rasen before being far from disgraced when seventh of 13 to that rival in a Grad3 3 novices’ handicap hurdle at Kempton off a mark of 130.

Frisco Bay backed that up with a solid keeping of four length second of eight to Gabbys Cross at Monkesgrange. The winner easily landed a maiden hurdle at Tramore when last seen in action, whilst Follow The Fire – who finished five lengths behind the selection in third – has since landed a class 4 handicap hurdle at Sedgefield off 95.

He then joined Jonjo O’Neill and has failed to cut any ice in a bumper and three spins over hurdles over trips varying from 2m to 2m4f . However he is a well bred sort and has since undergone wind surgery.

Like many from the yard, he also looks to have been brought along with handicaps in mind and now makes his debut in that sphere off an opening mark of 102.

That looks exploitable in my eyes on his two runs in points, especially now stepped back up to 3m.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Frisco Bay (7/2 Unibet – BOG)