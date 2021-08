OK Sport Readers feast your eyes on this week’s collection of SPORT SELFIES which the hottest babes from around the world have so very kindly sent in.

@bellaworlock__ – Isabella Worlock – 24 – Bristol, England

@paris_grey – Paula Greene – 40 – NW London, England

@skye_taylor45 – Skye Taylor – 46 – UK

Ladies keep sending in those #SportSelifes for your chance to appear on next Friday’s DAILY SPORT.

Send your selfie, name, age, location and instagram to [email protected]