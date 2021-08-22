Consistent Sprinter Has Every Chance At Ripon.

Value has been harder to find than normal today, but Buniann looks worth a second look ahead of the 5.55pm at Ripon.

There is no such thing as a certainty in a sprint handicap but Paul Midgley’s five-year-old was a solid half-length second at Doncaster in July and wasn’t disgraced when third in a better race at Newmarket last time out.

Down a pound after that run, he drops back to a Class Five this evening which must give him every chance, and form a decent draw in the six stall, he ought to hit a place at the very least this evening with Kevin Stott in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Buniann 5.55pm Ripon 9/2 William Hill and Bet Victor