WHAT a great show BKB 21 was!

It had absolutely everything any fight fan could want.

There were one-punch knockouts, dramatic come-from-behind wins and some of the best boxing skills you will see anywhere!

Dan Chapman boxed beautifully to win his big fight with Sean George and keep the world flyweight championship.

Glenn McCrory said Dan’s performance reminded him of Prince Naseem Hamed – and Glenn really knows his boxing!

He sparred Mike Tyson, became a world champion himself and has travelled the world watching the world’s best fighters.

Fight fans in 52 countries around the world watched the action and they all know that the Welsh are not a nation to be messed with!

What a night it was for the Welsh.

As well as the Chapman-George fight, they saw Daniel Lerwell and Barrie Jones will world titles and James Lilley was crowned British champion as well.

The most dramatic fight of the night saw veteran Portsmouth hard man Mickey Parker find a punch from nowhere to lay out Davey Thomas.

Davey landed badly and had to go to hospital afterwards. I’m happy to tell you that Davey is back home now and keen to fight again.

The fight he really wants is with Mickey, of course.

I’m sure everyone who was at the O2 Arena last Saturday night and the millions more who tuned in around the world will want to watch BKB 22 on Saturday, September 11.

Tickets are still available for a show that’s topped by the fight every fight fan wants to see. It’s the rematch between Ricardo Franco and Jimmy Sweeney.

I think every fan of combat sports wants to see that fight. The first fight had great skills, knockdowns and drama. You can see it all on You Tube and my guess is once you’ve seen that, you will want a ticket for the rematch!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown