CIRQUE DU SOLEIL – LUZIA EUROPEAN PREMIERE

This week London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall hosted the European premiere of Luzia, the latest show by world-famous Canadian circus company, Cirque Du Soleil.

As part of our mission to bring you the very best in entertainment, Daily Sport Online snagged a ticket to be there and watch the incredible production in person.

A host of top Celebs including Tom Daley, Dame Kelly Holmes, Ronan Keating, Strictly’s Brendon Cole, Emeli Sande and Del Boy himself, David Jason, all braved the cold January evening to walk the red carpet. A special mention goes to TOWIE’s Lydia Bright who looked radiant in a stunning maxi dress, which accentuated her sizeable baby bump.

As you would expect from any Cirque Du Soleil production, the performance of Luzia was an awe-inspiring 2 hours of mind-boggling theatrical circus skills. Based around the theme of ‘A Waking Dream Of Mexico’, the incredible cast of acrobats, trapeze artists and performers vividly brought to life the sounds and sights of Mexican culture and mythology.

As with any good circus show, there was also a great deal of humour throughout. The show’s lead protagonist (played by Dutchman Erik ‘Fool’ Koller) performed the role of clown in a very skilful way. Indeed the celeb-packed crowd were in stiches during his fantastic piece of audience interaction. Indeed, Luzia is much more light-hearted than some previous Cirque shows that I’ve seen, with plenty of silly moments that will keep kids and adults giggling along.

The one part of the show which divided opinion amongst those I spoke with afterwards, was the contortionist section – and being honest, I have to admit I didn’t particularly enjoy it. Whilst an undeniably skilful performance from Aleksei Goloborodko – dubbed “the world’s most flexible man”, it both left me feeling a bit queasy and also completely disconnected from the rest of the storyline.

Overall, Luzia is an incredible show, and highly recommended. With lots of humour, accessible visual storytelling, and even a pair of acrobatic cactii, it is most definitely suitable for all ages.

WORDS: Michael Eccleshall PICS: Jules Annan