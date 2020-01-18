Definitly Red the Peter Marsh punt

Definitly Red is back down to a handy mark and looks decent value to land the spoils in the Grade 2 Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock today (2.40).

This Brian Ellison trained 11-year-old is a classy staying chaser who has a strike rate of 36 per cent obet the larger obstacles having won eight of his 22 starts – five times in Grade 1 company.

Definitly Red was last successful in a 2018 running of the Grade 2 Many Clouds Chase at Aintree where he madev all and stayed on strongly to readily beat Double Shuffle by 4 1/2 lengths off an offcial rating of 164.

He was rated 162 when running in last yaer’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, but is now able to race off a redeuced rating of 156 having been eased a further pound in the weights since finishing a solid keeping on 14 1/2 length fourth of 18 to Walk In The Mill in the Grade 3 Becher handicap Chase at Aintree last month under Henry Brooke.

It is the lowest rating that defintely Red has run off since being pulled-up in the 2017 running of the Grand National and gives him every chance from a handicapping persepctive.

Indeed, his previous win prior to the Many Clouds had come in the 2018 running of the Grade 2 Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham when scoring by eight lengths off 159.

Denitly Red also has proven form on testing ground and is once again partnmred by Brooke who has a striek rate of just under 21 per cent when teaming up with the yard in the last 12 months.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Definitly Red (9/1 generally available – use BOG firms)