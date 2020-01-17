Lots to like about the chances of Normal Norman

I thought Normal Norman scored with a bit more in hand thean the winning margin suggests last time out, so off just 3lb higher he looks worth siding with to follow-up in the 3.10 at Lingfield today.

That success came in a 10-runner affair over 1m at Kempton where he got up close home to beat Merweb by a length.

After quickly finding himself in last place and playing catch-up under Darragh Keenan, Normal Norman was forced to make his move out widest of all.

He came with a staedy run around the whole of the field to take up the running deep isnide the last and score going away at the line.

Given how the race panned out it was a cracking effort which could be upgraded as he ultimately triumphed with a bit in hand.

The third, fourth, ffith and sixth have also all come out and run well since to make the frame – so that gives the form a decent look.

It suggests that a revised rating of 79 should not be beyond the dual hurdles winner (rated 128) and prior to the victory he had shown progressive form on the level.

Normal Norman, who won a bumper at this venue, will also not be incovenienced by the step up to 1m 2f and once again has the services of Keenan in the saddle who takes off 3lb with his claim.

Ryan has also been back among the winners of late, so he looks to have plenty going for him in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Normal Norman (4/1 bet365 – BOG)