Stockbroker BANNED from Tesco for wearing GIMP MASK plans to sue

A loyal Daily Sport reader from a POSH Surrey village has been sensationally BANNED from TESCO after wearing a RUBBER GIMP MASK thinking they were complying with the GOVERNMENTS compulsory face mask law in SHOPS.

STOCKBROKER Rupert 35yo from Cobham says he is now debating whether to sue the CHAIN after being singled out whilst doing his families WEEKLY SHOP.

A furious Rupert talking EXCLUSIVELY to Daily Sport said “This is an absolute MISCARRIAGE of JUSTICE, the government said wear a mask and I did now I get BARRED from Tesco on a technicality because my mouth wasn’t covered.”

We contacted TESCO who declined to comment of the incident due to Rupert’s pending LEGAL ACTION.

Remember Sport Reader there are MASKS and there are MASKS so don’t get caught out.