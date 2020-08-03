Queen’s Course taken to open account at Haydock

Having caught the eye last time out, Queen’s Course looks worthh a punt at 9/2 to open her account in the 4.15 at Haydock today.

This three-year-old filly shaped with plenty of promise in three runs for William Haggas. In the last of those on handicap debut over 7f at Chelmsford she ran better than the four lengths she was beaten when fourth of 14 to Cesfire off an opening mark of 64.

After racing in mid-division, Queen’s Course was denied a clear run and had to be switched right when making headway a furlong from home.

She then kept on nicely without being given and unduly hard time to be nearest at the finish.

The second home Radetsky has come out and won since off 63 as has the seventh home Grace and Virtue off a rating of 62.

That gives the form a decent look in relation to this and Queen’s Course is now able to race off 1lb lower on her first start for David O’Meara.

She also showed plenty of speed on her previous start when fifth at Newcastle, so the drop back to 6f should not be a problem.

Queen’s Course is also one of the least exposed in the line-up and appeals as the type that has more to offer for her new connections.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Queen’s Course (9/2 bet365, BetVictor, Betfred, Boylesports, Betway – BOG)