Rankin makes history with double world title victory at White Hart Lane

Last Friday evening [Nov 5] saw 31yo Scot Hannah Rankin capture the IBO and WBA super-welterweight crowns out pointing Swede Maria Lindberg at the STUNNING Tottenham Hotspur Stadium screened LIVE on Fightzone.

In a superb BATTLE Hannah [Rankin] came out the victor on the judges score cards over the 10 round distance 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93, she made history in the process as she was previously Scotland’s first female world boxing champion back in 2019 when she held the IBO belt and now is a double world champion.

The fiercely fought bout captured the eye of both the crowd and the judges not to mention the FIGHTZONE viewers.

After the fight Rankin who became promoter and Daily Sport columnist Dennis Hobson’s first ever female world champion said “We did it! And the new WBA and IBO world champion. I’m on cloud nine. A big thank you to my whole team, sponsors and supporters and of course Fightzone TV for giving me the platform to achieve my dreams.”