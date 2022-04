Drag Wars 2022 reaches the semi final stages , with the 1st semi to be held in Cheltenham on April 16th at the Frog and Fiddle ….

The 8 drag artists will perform to impress the judges and win YOUR votes on the night! Every vote counts in deciding who will move onto our Grand Final!

Want to see your favourite succeed? Come on down and cast your votes! Tickets are on sale now at: www.wegottickets.com/frogandfiddle