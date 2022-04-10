Catch Cachet At Newmarket

Much as I will be watching the run of Marco Botti’s Ribbon Rose with interest in the Nell Gwynn Stakes at 3.35pm, the form book points quite clearly to the chances of Cachet if we (naively) assume she has trained on former two to three.

Despite only winning one of her eight starts as a juvenile (on debut here over six furlongs, she rounded the season off with a one length fourth in the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar, which followed a third to Inspiral in the Fillies mile here.

She did finish a length and a half behind Hello You in the Rockfel Stakes last September and will need to reverse that form here on 3lb better terms, but I just feel she was improving all the time and if she can carry that forward to 2022, she could be a force to reckon with.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cachet 3.35pm Newmarket 2/1 most bookmakers