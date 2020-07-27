Drive in POOL PARTIES are Coming to the UK

With social distancing still with us for the foreseeable future and SUMMER 2020 more or less ruined one CHEEKY chap from Bulgaria has decide to launch MOBILE pool parties in the UK after the quirky idea doing phenomenal business in his homeland.

Bogdan know to his pals as BOBBIE has an open backed mini tipper with a plastic liner and will pull up on your drive and people can party to their hearts content in their very own mobile POOL.

Parties start from £75 and he is currently covering most of the UK.

The truck is a bit small and not going to much use if you’re some 28st monster wanting to splosh around or the local PLAYBOY with a DOZEN models to party with.