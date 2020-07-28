Fifth Position a punt at 17/2

Fifth Position is a progressive sort with strong form to his name, so at 17/2 makes plenty of appeal in the 1m 2f handicap at Goodwood today (1.45)

This Roger Varian trained four-year-old shaped with stacks of promise on debut when a tenderly handled fourth of 13 to Fox Chairman in a warm maiden at Newbury.

Fifth Position duly showed the benefit of that experience when landing a nine-runner novice contest over 1m at Nottingham where he stayed on gamely to get the better of Space Blues by a head.

The pair pulled five lengths clear of the third home and Space Blues has won four times since, been placed twice in Group 1 contests, and is favourite for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes on this card.

That gives the form a very strong look and Fifth Position backed that up with a solid a 2 1/2 lengths third to Private Secretary in a 1m 3f Listed contest at this venue

He was also far from disgraced in in finishing a 3 1/4 lengths fifth to Elarqam in a Listed contest at Sandown, a 4 1/4 lengths fifth to the thriving Duke Of Hazzard in a Group 3 here, and when eighth of 30 to Lord North on his final start of last season in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

Fifth Position has had just three starts this year, finishing a promising third on return to action at Newcastle before forging clear late to win going away by a length from Anythingtoday at Doncaster off a mark of 99.

He backed that up with a fine keeping on four length third of 22 to Sinjaari in the John Smith’s Cup at York off 104 and is able to race in this same grade class 2 affair off the same rating.

Judged on his success over Space Blues, his current mark should not be beyond him and this does not look as deep a race as the John Smith’s Cup.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Fifth Position (17/2 bet365 – BOG)