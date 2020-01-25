Count Meribel has a big shout at Cheltenham

On the back of two good runs this season Count Meribel looks weightefd to go well in the 1.50 at Cheltenham today (1.50).

This Nigel Twiston-Davies trained eight-year-old has won two of his six starts over fences, with the last of those successes coming herein November 2018 where he overcame a bad mistake two from home to hold on gamely by a neck from Le Breuil.

The winner went on to land the Grade 2 National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival off an official rating of 145, so the form is smart.

Count Meribel also comes into this on the back of two solid efforts. In the first of those shaped with plenty of promise when a 2 1/4 lengths runner-up to leading Cheltenham Gold Cup hope Lostintranslastion in the Listed 2m 4f Colin Parker at Carlisle.

Although no match for the subsequent winner of the Grade 1 Betfair Chase, who scored with tons more in hand than the winning margin suggests, he stuck to the task really well and pulled nine lengths clear of the 156-rated Kildistart from whom he was receiving just 4lb.

Count Meribel has since finished a solid sixth of 17 to Happy Diva in the valauble Grade 3 BetVictor Gold Cup over 2m 4f at Chelteham where he rallied after getting outpaced two from home before weakening late on and losing to places near the finish to be beaten just over 16 lengths off 146.

The form of that race has worked out well and he is now able to race in this same grade affair off 1lb lower.

A revised rating of 145 makes Count Meribel look nicely treated on the pick of his form and he goes extremely well for jockey Mark Grant.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Count Meribel (15/2 bet365 – BOG)