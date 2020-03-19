Is ANDREX the new Strip-tocurrency ?

WORLD EXCLUSIVE:

After the recent PANIC-BUYING of toilet rolls due to the Covid19 global pandemic and the price in some less reputable stores rising to more than the price of GOLD! Your Daily Sport has learnt that the price of ANDREX has hit an all time high on the GLOBAL LAP DANCING EXCHANGE with everyone’s favourite BOG ROLL now trading at unpreidented levels.

We have even learned of one club where STRIPPERS have been offering a 1 hour VIP dance for a 4 pack of ANDREX normally costing PUNTERS inexcess of £500.

We know times are hard ladies but has business really gone that far down the PAN?

There have even been STRIPPERS seen POLE dancing in HAZMAT suits and donning surgical face masks to try and help THWART the deadly virus and still earn a living.

DAILY SPORT wishes all DANCERS well through this difficult time and our readers will be back to a club near you in their droves once they finish their SELF-ISOLATION.