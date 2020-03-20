Ego has a Massive chance at Romford

In the maiden stayers at Romford tonight (8.06), T6 Massive Ego looks to have a dream draw and makes plenty of appeal at 5/2.

John Mullins’ youngster is the sole wide seed in the line-up and was far from disgraced on his first start at the track seven days ago when slowly away, forced to check and crowded before finishing a 5 1/4 length fourth to Yukon Bridge.

He has five railers on his inside and T5 Hello Julie can be quick away and will be heading for the fence.

That could cause all sorts of trouble on the inside and Massive Ego should get bags of room and solo run on the outer.

If that proves to be the case, the strong finishing son of Makeshift will be in the ideal position to kick in the turbo and put the race to bed.

T2 Playbook scored impressively here last week and looks a worthy favourite to follow-up in the 400m bitches open (8.38).

After being quickly away, Mark Wallis’ daughter of Droopys Roddick quickly grabbed the rails and made all to easily beat Goldies Linekar by 2 1/4 lengths.

That was her second win from four starts at the track and the time that she clocked – 23.93 – is the quickest in this line-up.

Playbook is also a consistent trapper and her sectionals suggest she should have no problem clearing the opponents drawn either side of her.

That means that she should be able to once again bag the rails and I thus fancy her to land another trap-to-line success.

In the maaidens final (8.53), T6 Gentle Jet appeals as the value punt from what could potentially be a the best of the draw.

Jean Liles’ charge ran well when runner-up in last week’s heats, showing early pace before racing out wide and throwing down a challenge from the third to go down by just over a length to Chilli You Guys (T4).

Tha pair race from the same traps here, but Gentle Jet was sent off the market leader that day and her cause could be helped by T5 Newinn Liz – the fastest of last week’s qualifiers – cutting in at the first bend.

If there is any jostling as a result, Gentle Jet shoud be able to get a nice smooth passage on the outer and then put his back straight pace to good use.

The Stayers open (9.26) looks a fascinating match on paper between T3 Droopys Aiofe and T6 Sparta Master – and I fancy the former to come out on top.

Ernie Gaskins’ daughter of Droopys Sydney has a terrific strike rate at the track having won 13 of her 21 starts.

She is also three from four when sporting the white jacket and beat Sparta Master on two occasions when they clashed here back in November/December.

If able to bag the rails, or turn in a handy position, I think there is every chance that she will once again prove too srong for that rival and be able to add to her impressive win tally here.

Daily Sport recommended bets at Romford tonight (Live on Sky 175):

8.06 T6 Massive Ego (5/2 BetVictor, Coral)

8.38 T2 Playbook (11/8 BetVictor)

8.53 T6 Gentle Jet (4/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)

9.26 T3 Droopys Aiofe (6/4 Sky Bet, William Hill)