Jamie Vardy isn’t having a party!!

Word & pics A.Stanley, stfphotoagency

The match started with Jamie Vardy on the bench, being replaced by Patson Daka who had scored 4 goals in the reverse match in Moscow.

Daka had warned Spartak Moscow that keeping an eye on him would lead to greater chances for Leicester’s other attacking players.

Amartey tried his best to set off the party, shooting wide in the second minute and a further two minutes later it was Iheanacho’s turn forcing a save from Aleksandr Selikhov. It was going to be a busy night for him.

Iheanacho looked like he was going to put The Foxes ahaed on the 19th minute, only to see his shot hit the woodwork with the goalkeeper left standing.

Dominance in possession doesn’t necessarily translate into goals on the scoresheet and so it was half time and still 0-0, Club Brugge, despite being battered for 45 minutes could go in on equal terms.



The second half started off in the same vein, with the King Power Stadium crowd getting increasingly vocal, urging on the players, demanding that Brendan Rogers makes some changes, and it was at that point that Victor Moses scored in what had really been Spartak’s first proper attack. Ignatov supplied the cross for Moses to head in, low down into the bottom left side of the goal.

0-1 and the fans were baying for more effort from Leicester City.

Fortunately it was only 7 minutes later, when Bertrand fired in a cross towards the near post, this was flicked on by Ayoze Perez and Daniel Amartey headed in the equaliser, 58 minutes and now 1-1.

Jamie Vardy sees his penalty saved by Aleksandr Selikhov during the UEFA 2021 Europa League match between Leicester City and Spartak Moscow, King Power Stadium, Group C, match 4. November 4th 2021 pic credit : stfphotoagency

:

Leicester carried on piling on the pressure but couldn’t break the deadlock and when Jamie Vardy came on as a 71st minute substitute he was given an early chance to finish off Spartak Moscow when Victor Moses pulled Ademola Lookman and conceded a penalty just 4 minutes later.



The Leicester City fans expected him to fire a rocket at the Spartak net, but instead he seemed to offer a token Roman candle, his feeble attempt easily closed down by goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov.



It was not to be Leicester’s day and the match petered out to a 1-1 draw.

The visiting fans went away happy, the home fans, somewhat disconsolate.