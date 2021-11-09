Mission Accomplished for PEP.

.word and pictures : A. Stanley STFPhotoagency

After 14 minutes it was Man City’s first chance to go ahead when Cancelo hit the post from a Jack GREALISH cross and Mignolet was called to action again with a Phil Foden strike.



It was not to be Brugge’s night as Phil Foden finally got on the score sheet with a tap-in goal on 15 minutes.



The packed Etihad Stadium Man City fans thought that this was going to be another easy win over the embattled Club Brugge but an unfortunate own goal by John Stones, just two minutes later meant that Manchester City needed to move up a gear (or two?) if they were going to seal their entrance into the next round of the Champions League.

Simon MIGNOLET, Phil FODEN in action during the UEFA 2021 Champions League between Manchester City and Club Brugge, City of Manchester Stadium, match 4, Group A. November 3rd 2021



Despite continual Man City possession and an attacking play, it was half-time and Club Brugge were still holding on to the slim chance of a surprise 1-1 draw in this match.

Fortunately for the packed Etihad crowd, Pep’s half-time pep talk did the trick and it wasn’t too long before Riyad Mahrez had restored the Man City lead on 54 minutes. 2-1 now and the Etihad was buzzing again. Mignolet had already denied Mahrez an earlier attempt but was unable to keep out his header.



Two minutes later Mahrez was again threatening the Brugge goal but a linesman flag spared Mignolet.



Jack GREALISH was then substituted on 68 minutes with Gabriel Jesus coming on to replace him. Grealish had played a comfortable 68 minutes, creating a number of chances for Man City but Pep had obviously other upcoming matches in mind. He also substituted the industrious Mahrez, bringing on the popular Raheem Sterling.



Inspired some might say, but it took only 3 minutes before Sterling had his name on the scoresheet, 3-1 to Man City.



Play was somewhat disrupted as seven substitutions were made between the two clubs in a 7 minute spell. Kevin De Bruyne replaced Bernado Silva, Cole Palmer replaced Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced Kyle Walker, with Club Brugge making 4 substitutions.



Brugge appeared to be shoring up their defence, Man City appeared to be resting up their players ahead of the upcoming Manchester Derby.



Gabriel Jesus proved to be another inspired substitute, scoring the 4th goal late into the 2nd minute of time added.



Manchester City can now relax, knowing that they have definitely qualified for the next round in the UEFA Champions League, and perhaps, just perhaps they can now overcome their recent lapses and concentrate on the Premier League.



If they roll-over Manchester United at the weekend it could also be the end of another manager?