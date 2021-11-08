Cat Can Go To The Top

Looking for a bet at a bigger price that still has a chance and I have come down on the side of Tip Top Cat in the 12.40pm on just his second start for trainer Fergal O’Brien.

Third at Ludlow last month, and beaten less than four lengths at the line, and as that was his first start for his new trainer after moving across form Nigel Twiston-Davies, and his first run since March, I am more than hopeful he will improve for the race and hit the frame today at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Tip Top Cat 12.40pm Exeter 5/1 most bookmakers