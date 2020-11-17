Japanese toy firm BANNED from UK stores after launching SNUGGLE-COCKS

A leading Japanese toy maker has been BANNED from UK stores and rebated on social media after launching SNUGGLE-COCKS as the ‘MUST HAVE’ toy for 2020.

The 3 FOOT tall FLUFFY cocks available in a range of colours have SOLD OUT across Japan but Western consumers have been less welcoming to the FURRY friends with parents taking to social media to voice their DISGUST.

One calling herself GoodMum91 Tweeted “WFT is this a perverts charter or what?” and another DanTheDad55 replied “F**KING perverts”

Everyone likes a CUDDLY toy to snuggle up to in the winter but 36 INCH furry cocks is taking things a little too far Sport Readers.

Daily Sport contacted the makers FURRY FUXX but they declined to be interviewed but said “British consumers have no sense of humour.”