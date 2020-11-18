Catamaran Du Seuil fancied at Ffos Las

In the 2m 3f handicap chase at Ffos Las today (2.15), the well-weighted Catamaran Du Seuil looks to hold leading claims of getting back to winning ways.

This Dr Richard Newland trained eight-year-old was last successful in a class 3 at Wetherby back in November 2018 when cruising clear to score easily by eight lengths off a mark of 133.

He got put up to 142 for that facile success and was making good headway in the class 2 Grand Sefton at Aintree when coming to grief at the sixth when sent off the 9/2 co-favourite.

Catamaran Du Seuil went on to finish a solid second to Calipto in a class 2 at Wincanton off 141 at the start of last year and also ran well when last seen in action back in January when runner-up in a class 3 at Leicester off 130.

He now returns to action in this class 3 affair off an unchanged mark and has a fine strike rate of 42 per cent in the grade having won three times and been placed twice in seven starts.

This is also his ideal trip and Catamaran Du Seuil has gone well fresh in the past – won twice – so fitness is unlikely to be an issue.

Charlie Hammond also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Catamaran Du Seuil (4/1 bet365 – BOG)