King Charge Looks A Class Apart – But Can He Jump?

Every now and again a really decent flat horses tries their luck over obstacles, sometimes with great success, other times less so, but hopefully Raymond Tusk will go on to the first list and not the second.

Rated 113 at his best and 108 when last seen on the flat, he is bred to be even better over hurdles as a son of High Chaparral, and it would come as a shock if any of his rivals in this contest could get anywhere near him – on the flat anyway.

We have to take his jumping on trust but trainer Alan King will have left no stone unturned with the six-year-old, and if he can get over his hurdles fluently, it would be a big shock were he not to win here under jockey Tom Cannon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Raymond Tusk 12.30pm Market Rasen Evens Bet365