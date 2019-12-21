Closing Ceremony fancied to collect again at Haydock

Now returned to his favourite stomping ground, Closing Ceremony looks worth a wager in the 2.05 at Haydock today.

This Emma Lavelle trained 10-year-old is unbeaten in four strts over course and distance.

In the last of those back in January he showed a willing attitude to land a class 3 by a nose from Silver Eclipse off a mark of 127.

Prior to that his previous win ger had com in a Grade 2 where he beat the very smart Seeyouatmindight by just under three lengths on soft ground off an offcial rating of 139.

Closing Ceremnony is now able to race in this off a mark of 131 and that makes him a big player at the weights on the pick of his form.

Although well-beaten on seasonal reappearance over 3m at Newbury, that was a hot class 2 affair and Closing Ceremony now drops into class three company ion which he has a terrific strike rate of 80 per cent having won four of his five starts.

Closing Ceremony is also entiteld to strip fitter for that spin and now has his optimum conditions at a venue where he omes alive.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Closing Ceremony (6/1 bet365 – BOG)