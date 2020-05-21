The world currently all ZOOM & Gloom

With the vast majority of the world in LOCKDOWN following the COVID19 outbreak and the explosion of video conferencing as the new way to communicate Daily Sport has learned that a DRUG TRAFFICER in Singapore has been sentenced to DEATH via ZOOM due to the courts being closed.

When ZOOM was launched they said it was a KILLER app but I think this has taken the marketing tag line a step too far.

What next will wars be carried out via video calls?

If you’ve heard of ZOOM being used for a BIZZARE purpose let us know Sport Readers [email protected]