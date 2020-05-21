2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Jumaira Bay

Jumaira Bay showed enough in three quick runs as a juvenile to suggest that he is potentially well-treated off an opening mark of 78 and more than capable of winning races this season.

Trained by Roger Varian, this well bred son of Siyouni shaped better than the 11 lengths he was beaten on debut at Kempton when fifth of 11 to All You Wish.

Jumaira Bay was slowly away and got impedeed as the gates opened and quickly found himself playing catch-up.

He ran very green and after after making headway to race in midfield two from home kept on to take fourth inside the final furlong before weakening close home.

Jumaira Bay then duly improved for that experience when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to Society Lion in a 10-runner novice contet at Yarmouth where he led until getting headed approaching the final furlong and hung left.

He finished a neck in front of stable companion Naizagal, another promising sort who has been allotted an opening mark of 80, and 1 1/2 lengths in front of the John Gosden trained fourth home Mishrif who went on to score by 10 lengths at Nottingham two starts later before finishing runner-up in a conditions contest at Riyadh in February to offically be rated 101.

That gives the fornm a decent look and Jumaira Bay went on to round off the campaign with a fair three length fifth of 10 to Tremor at Nottingham whhen leading two from home before gradually weakening inside the last.

Those runs all came in the space of 35 days and have seen the assessor give Jumaira Bay an opening mark of 78.

I think that may well be on the lenient side and there is undoubtedly better to come from Jumaira Bay when going down the handicap route in my eyes.