6yo Art PRODIGY tipped for TURNER PRIZE after dads portrait goes viral

A 6yo lad from Manchester is being TIPPED as the next PICASSO after his portrait of his DAD went viral and is the best likeness a child of that age has ever painted.

James Painter has WOWED art critics and BOOKIES have him ODDS ON to win the TURNER PRIZE.

One art professor told Daily Sport “Never before has such a young artist painted a portrait that was as good as a photograph.”

James has now been asked to paint portraits for a number of CELEBS and his art is now changing hands for upto £5,000 a go, that certainly beats doing a paper round.

