I Know How the answer to Newcastle sprint

Now back down below his last winning mark and eased in grade, I Know How looks to hold leading claims of landing the spoils in the 6f handicap at Newcastle today (6.45).

This Julie Camacho trained five-year-old has won twice and been placed once in seven starts over this course and distance.

In the last of those successes back in February he stayed on strongly to readily land an 11-runner class 5 affair by two lengths off a mark of 63.

I Know How was then far from disgraced when fourth in a class 4, again over CD, off 69 and also ran well two starts later when a two length fourth of 10 to Englishman in a class 5 at Newmarket off 68.

He is now able to race off 62 and and drops into class 6 company for the first time since scoring over course and distance back in December 2019.

I Know How has a 33 per cent strike rate in the grade and comes into this having shaped as if needing the run last time out following a break.

That should have put him spot on for this and the blinkers, in which he has won three of his 10 starts, now go back on.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win I Know How (5/1 bet365 – BOG)