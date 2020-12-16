Alcohol campaigners say BEER flavoured LUBE will encourage MINGE DRINKING

Leading experts and alcohol CAMPAIGNERS are up in arms after the launch of a new BEER flavoured LUBE which is 5.3% alcohol and say the product will lead to an EPIDEMIC in 24 hour MINGE drinking.

The product which was created by a LEADING womens charity in a BID to encourage more men to start performing ORAL SEX on their partners, has received mixed reviews.

People of both sides of the divide have since taken to social media with posts such as “I’m a SUCJKER for anything beer flavoured” and “This should be BANNED”

The makers had planned a LAUNCH party called OKTOBER-FUKS but this had to be postponed due to COVID19 restrictions.